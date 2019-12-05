|
Beverly Cole
Manitowoc - Beverly Cole, age 78, longtime resident of Manitowoc, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Bev was born in Manitowoc on December 8, 1940 to Archie and Norma Ouradnik Brouchoud. She attended schools in Manitowoc and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. On June 7, 1958, she married Robert P. Cole in San Diego, CA. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2014. Bev worked side-by-side with her husband Bob for many years in their Roofing & Seal Coating Business and she retired from the Carron Net Company in Two Rivers. Bev remained active at the Farmer's Market as a local vendor and worked as a volunteer at the Car Ferry Dock in Manitowoc. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Cole of California; one brother & sister-in-law, Norbert (Sara) Brouchoud of Manitowoc; three sisters & two brothers-in-law, Marilyn (Victor) Ponce of Manitowoc, Diane Brouchoud of Texas, Darlene Kerber of Manitowoc, and Don (Mary) Cole of Door County; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Norma Brouchoud; her husband, Bob Cole; one brother, Larry Brouchoud; her father & mother-in-law, Edgar and Lorna Cole; and three brothers-in-law, Bob Kerber, William "Tommy" Cole, and Steven Cole.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.
Friends may call at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Friday evening, December 6th (TONIGHT) from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday morning after 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Lakeshore Humane Society.
Bev's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Firefighters/Paramedics from the Manitowoc Fire Department and the Good Samaritan Individual at the Manitowoc Courthouse who all assisted in life saving efforts.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019