Beverly Jean Lane
Two Rivers - Beverly Jean (Spaeth) Lane, age 70, died of natural causes on March 22, 2019.
She will be missed by her two sons and one daughter: David (Pam), Lisa and her significant other of 13 years, Harvey Schneider, and Dale; five grandchildren: Cheyenne, Savanna, Ethan, Skye and Vince; and three step granddaughters. She is further survived by her siblings: Larry (Marilyn) Spaeth, Carol (Willard) Chase, Barb (Mike) Novak, Tom Spaeth, Donna Spaeth, Roger (Angie) Spaeth; along with nieces, nephews, other family members, her two dogs, and her special friend, Karen.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Betty Spaeth; her husband: David; siblings: David, Roger and Susan; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a great niece.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is assisting the Lane family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019