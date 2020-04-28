|
|
Billie M. Barfoot
Chilton - Billie M Barfoot, age 89, passed on to spirit peacefully at home surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law, family and friends on April, 26, 2020. She was born March 30, 1931 in British Columbia, Canada, daughter of the late Rufus and Frances (Payne) Beaumont and the sister of Robert T. Beaumont whom all preceded her in death. On September 30 1953 she married her beloved husband Chauncey, who preceded her in death in 2018. She grew up in Trail, British Columbia, and moved to the United States in 1956 and became a U.S. citizen. She was devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. with a short stent as postal delivery person in a rural community.
Family was important to Billie and she took pride in raising and providing loving support to them. In earlier years she lived on a farm, then transitioned to a city community and in retirement settled in Amberg, WI. Over the years she enjoyed swimming in her quarry pond, cooking, canning fruits and vegetables, tending to her gardens and flowerbeds, knitting sweaters, playing cards, doing puzzles, reading tea leaves and doing crossword puzzles. Billie enjoyed an occasional wee one and the companionship of her fur babies. She could be counted upon to share her food or snacks with her pets when no one else was watching.
Billie is survived by her four children Shane Barfoot (special friend Darlene), Joseph (Ellie) Barfoot, Patrick (Kathy) Barfoot, Anita (Brian) Berg, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com All three sons want to express a special thanks to their sister Anita for keeping a promise to her Mum and Pop to take care of both them until their final days. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Calumet Country Home Health & Hospice, special friends Joan and Sandy for their loving support and The Pfeffer Funeral Home for their care and compassion.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020