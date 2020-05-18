|
Blanche J. Larzelere
Manitowoc - Blanche J. Larzelere, age 92, of Manitowoc, widowed wife of Harry Larzelere went to her eternal home in heaven on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Blanche was a loving spirit who held no judgement over anyone. Family was family and friends were friends. She loved her Lord and family with every breath she took.
Blanche was retired from Holy Family Memorial's laundry after 20+ years. In retirement, she and Harry volunteered with HFM's volunteer program.
She is survived by her children, Loel (Kathy) Larzelere, Phoenix, AZ and granddaughter, Lindsie (Steve Arendt), Grove City, OH, great-grandchildren, Amelia and Alexander; daughter, Lori (Dale) Wilfert, Francis Creek, and their children Randy (Rachael) Larzelere, Manitowoc and great-granddaughter, Paisyn; Heidi (Nicole VanAalten) Wilfert, Sparta, TN Amanda (Clayton Sattler) Wilfert, Middleton; son, Tim (Barbara) Larzelere, Francis Creek and their children, Matthew (Andrea) Lesperance, Maribel, great-grandchildren, Matthew Jr. and Wade, Alisabeth (Tristan Close) Larzelere and Michael (Tiffany Dombrowski) Larzelere, Francis Creek. Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, brothers, close family members and friends.
Private Family Memorial services will be held at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Joel Stuebs will officiate, with entombment of her cremated remains at the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday May 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Blanche's family is grateful for the care and support of her Comfort Companion Angel, Holy Family Memorial Hospice, Nurse Debbie, and her friend, Kathy Rutherford.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020