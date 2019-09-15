|
Sister Bonita Morin
Manitowoc - Sister Bonita Morin, age 88, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Marilyn Morin was born on June 26, 1931 in Marquette, Michigan, daughter of the late Joseph and Aldia (Racine) Morin. She entered the convent in 1950 and professed her vows in 1952. Sister Bonita ministered as a primary teacher at St. Joseph, Waukesha; St. Therese, Appleton; St. Joseph, Green Bay; SS Peter and Paul, Kiel; and St. Mary, Kaukauna, all in Wisconsin. She also was a nurse aide at St. Joseph Home, West Point, Nebraska, and St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sister Bonita performed various tasks: bookkeeper, driver and homemaker at Ozanam Home, New Berlin; St. Paul Home and St. Mary, both in Kaukauna; St. William, Waukesha; St. Clare and St. Francis in Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin. Since July 2019 Sister Bonita had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one brother: Paul Morin; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Aldia (Racine) Morin; two sisters: Sister Pavel and Patricia; and one sister-in-law: Jan Morin.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Gerald Prusakowski, O.F.M. with burial at the Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. The visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
