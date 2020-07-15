Bonnie Jo Markusen
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Bonnie Jo Markusen, age 75, of Manitowoc passed away on Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 in Manitowoc.
Bonnie was born April 11, 1944 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Nagel) Fronk. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1962. Bonnie worked for Mirro for over 30 years before her retirement. She then worked for the Flower Gallery of Manitowoc. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her children: Christine Leonard; Brian (Becky) Markusen; four grandchildren: James (Ashley) Hauschultz, Ashley Leonard, Caelan and Ian Markusen; five great grandchildren: Caden, Rylan, Jude, Chloe and Khaleesi; one sister and brother-in-law: Joan & Wayne Meissner; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson Shane Hauschultz, one brother Earl Fronk and one Sister Barbara Mohnacsky.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Stephen Melso. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Markusen family with arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staffs of Aurora Oncology, Aurora Hospital, Aurora at Home Hospice and Angelus Assisted Living, Manitowoc.