Bonnie L. O'Connell
Reedsville - Bonnie L. O'Connell, age 73, resident of Brillion West Haven Assisted Living, passed away early Thursday morning October 22, 2020, with her family by her side.
Bonnie was born in Manitowoc to Wilmer and Lucinda (Reinke) Loose on February 21, 1947. She was a 1965 graduate of Chilton High School. On May 16, 1970, she was united in marriage to Keith M. O'Connell at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reedsville. Keith preceded her in death on July 14, 2001. In addition to raising her three children Bonnie worked for Dale's United Foods in Reedsville and the Ariens Company of Brillion until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reedsville, now Holy Family Parish and the Christian Mother's Society; Reedsville Lioness Club; and the American Legion Auxiliary. Bonnie enjoyed taking bus trips, especially to Branson; playing dartball, playing marbles, walking, and tending her flower gardens. Above all, she enjoyed babysitting her grandkids and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters & a son-in-law: Laurie Towne (special friend, Shane Pautz), Kathy (Wade) Kasper; one son, Michael O'Connell, all of Reedsville; six grandchildren: Riley Kasper (special friend, Dakota), Landon Kasper (special friend, Erin), Ellie Kasper, Sarah Towne, Abby Towne, and Quinn O'Connell; her mother, Lucinda Loose of Chilton; three sisters: Bev (Jim) Tienor of Suring, Barb (Norb) Kratz of Brillion, Grace Ott of Valders; and two brothers: Gordon (Jane) Loose of Chilton and Glenn Loose (special friend, Linda) of Sheboygan. She is further survived by a special friend, Doug Riemer of Reedsville; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Joel (Ann) O'Connell and Reyne (Jim) Schepper, all of Two Rivers, Cheryl (Frank) Wilson of San Diego, CA; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilmer Loose; her husband, Keith O'Connell; and a brother-in-law, Jim Ott.
A private funeral service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion on Wednesday October 28th. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Pomeroy, with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reedsville. For those attending, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is assisting the O'Connell family with funeral arrangements.
The O'Connell family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Brillion West Haven for the compassion and excellent care given to Bonnie over the past five years. Special thanks also to the wonderful caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the kindness and support offered in Bonnie's final days.