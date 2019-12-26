|
Bonnie L. Vyvyan
Manitowoc - Bonnie L. Vyvyan, age 68, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born on August 7, 1951 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Louis Mrotek and Jane (Pratt) Schmidt. Bonnie attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1969. She married Wayne Vyvyan on September 23, 1994 in Manitowoc. Bonnie was employed with the Mirro Aluminum Company, Manitowoc, until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband: Wayne Vyvyan; her two dogs: Arr and Beau; one brother: Dean Rosinsky; one sister: Judy Albiero; and her step-father: Richard Schmidt. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Bonnie is further preceded in death by one sister: Lynn Rosinsky.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019