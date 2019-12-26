Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Vyvyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie L. Vyvyan


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie L. Vyvyan Obituary
Bonnie L. Vyvyan

Manitowoc - Bonnie L. Vyvyan, age 68, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born on August 7, 1951 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Louis Mrotek and Jane (Pratt) Schmidt. Bonnie attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1969. She married Wayne Vyvyan on September 23, 1994 in Manitowoc. Bonnie was employed with the Mirro Aluminum Company, Manitowoc, until her retirement.

Survivors include her husband: Wayne Vyvyan; her two dogs: Arr and Beau; one brother: Dean Rosinsky; one sister: Judy Albiero; and her step-father: Richard Schmidt. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Bonnie is further preceded in death by one sister: Lynn Rosinsky.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -