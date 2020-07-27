1/
Bradley J. Steinberg
{ "" }
Bradley J. Steinberg

Manitowoc - Bradley J. Steinberg, age 65, of Manitowoc, passed away early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

Bradley was born on September 14, 1954 in Manitowoc, son of the late Peter and Beverly (Schultz) Steinberg. He enlisted in the United States Army in September of 1971 until his Honorable Discharge in September of 1974. He attended Lakeshore Technical College earning his welding certificate. Bradley was a member of the VFW in Milwaukee and the DAV in Two Rivers. He enjoyed fishing and shopping at Lowes to fix various projects.

Survivors include one son: Shawn Steinberg and his special friend: Angie Schufletowski, Algoma; one daughter: Jennifer Dufeck, Green Bay; three grandchildren: Shelbee, Trinity and Reagan; three brothers and one sister-in-law: Thomas (Carol) Steinberg, Manitowoc; Peter J. Steinberg III, Reedsville, Douglas Steinberg, Oregon, WI, one sister and brother-in-law: Patsy (Carlos) Ocampo, Milwaukee, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Beverly Steinberg; one sister-in-law: Wendy Steinberg.

Cremation has taken place. A Life Celebration will take place at a later date. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Milwaukee, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center and Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay for the care and compassion given to Bradley.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jens Family Funeral Home

