Branden D. Brandenburg
1959 - 2020
Branden D. Brandenburg

Manitowoc - Branden D. Brandenburg, age 61, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence.

Branden was born on February 27, 1959. He was the son of the late Charles and Jean Slocum Brandenburg Sr. Branden attended Lakeshore Technical College where he received his Associates Degree. He served with the United States Coast Guard for 18 years receiving an honorable discharge. Branden enjoyed playing Santa Clause for many families for 45 years. On March 21, 1987 he was married to Roxanne M. Middleton at Kohler, WI. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2010.

Branden is survived by four children, Anzur Van Gorp, Jeff (Allisha) Brandenburg, Tim Brandenburg and his significant other Amanda Satori, and Kyle Brandenburg and his significant other Selena Hooper; seven grandchildren, one nephew along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Private graveside services for the family will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Deacon Rich Bahnaman. Following the graveside service military honors will be provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #731. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Branden's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
