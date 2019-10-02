|
|
Brandon Lee Schroeder
Valders - Brandon Lee Schroeder, age 26, a rural Valders resident, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
He was born on September 16, 1993, in Sheboygan, Wi, son of Lee and Patsy (Mancheski) Schroeder, and brother to Melissa Schroeder and special friend Joshua Voss. Brandon graduated from Valders High School in 2012. While growing up, he helped out on the family farm for many years with his grandfather Arnold and Uncle Michael Mancheski. He found his passion working the trades and was currently employed with Michels Corporation as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was a member of the Local 139 Operating Engineers. Brandon was previously employed with Fresh Cut, Right Way Applications, Keller Construction, and Grotegut Dairy Farms. He had a contagious laugh and smile that many admired and that he was happy to share. He loved his grandmothers cooking, the smell of fresh cut hay, listening to his beloved Shania Twain, amongst many other things. At a young age he found the thrill of motors and anything that went fast, making time for truck pulls, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. He even looked forward to going up north with his Grandma Pat Schroeder and family. Annually, they would enjoy summer to its fullest, boating, tubing and skiing. Throughout his lifetime, Brandon's circle of friends grew. His love for his family was immeasurable. He was someone who was always a pleasure to be around.
Survivors include his parents: Lee and Patsy (Mancheski) Schroeder, Valders; one sister: Melissa Schroeder, Valders; Grandparents: Arnold and Rita Mancheski, Valders, and Pat Schroeder, Sheboygan; maternal aunts and uncles: Lisa Mancheski and special friend Dale Mueller, Kiel, Michael and Kim Mancheski, Valders, Sue and Robert Pederson, Valders, Annie and Danny Biely, Newton; one paternal aunt: Cindy and Stuart Brotz, Sheboygan; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Ronald Schroeder and aunt and uncle: Kim and Fred Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Beaudry. Cremation will follow the service and Brandon will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who have given their support, compassion and love throughout this very difficult time. Trust that Brandon would not want us to be grieving for too long. He would want us all to remember the good times we all shared with him.
Godspeed Brandon. Continue to share adventures with us, watch over us and guide us, hold us tight and continue to wipe our tears.
Till we meet again. We will always love you more!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019