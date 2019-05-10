|
|
Brian C. Stehula
Manitowoc - Brian C. Stehula, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, May 8. 2019 at St. Mary's home of Felician Village, Manitowoc.
He was born July 1, 1939 in Two Rivers, son of the late Anton and Janet (Krueger) Stehula. Brian attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1958. He served in the United States Army. Brian was employed with Manitowoc Cranes for over 35 years in assembly. He was a member of various outdoors clubs in the Manitowoc area, as well as a proud lifetime member of the NRA. Brian was skilled in his many hobbies including archery, bowling, and trap shooting.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law: David (Ruthie) Stehula, Two Rivers; one sister-in-law: Ellie Stehula, Manitowoc; and two nieces and two nephews: Angie (Chris) Havlichek, Traci Stehula, Tim (Michelle Tolentino) Stehula, and Tom (Diane) Stehula. Many cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents: Anton & Janet Stehula; one brother: Tom Stehula; one sister and brother-in-law: Carol (Robert) Schroeder; and one niece: Stacey Stehula.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the All-Care Gathering Center, 925 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Next Step of Felician Village as well as Doctor Fuchs and Doctor Hoffmann for the care and compassion they have shown to Brian.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 10, 2019