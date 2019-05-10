Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
All-Care Gathering Center
925 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Stehula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian C. Stehula


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian C. Stehula Obituary
Brian C. Stehula

Manitowoc - Brian C. Stehula, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, May 8. 2019 at St. Mary's home of Felician Village, Manitowoc.

He was born July 1, 1939 in Two Rivers, son of the late Anton and Janet (Krueger) Stehula. Brian attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1958. He served in the United States Army. Brian was employed with Manitowoc Cranes for over 35 years in assembly. He was a member of various outdoors clubs in the Manitowoc area, as well as a proud lifetime member of the NRA. Brian was skilled in his many hobbies including archery, bowling, and trap shooting.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law: David (Ruthie) Stehula, Two Rivers; one sister-in-law: Ellie Stehula, Manitowoc; and two nieces and two nephews: Angie (Chris) Havlichek, Traci Stehula, Tim (Michelle Tolentino) Stehula, and Tom (Diane) Stehula. Many cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents: Anton & Janet Stehula; one brother: Tom Stehula; one sister and brother-in-law: Carol (Robert) Schroeder; and one niece: Stacey Stehula.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the All-Care Gathering Center, 925 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Next Step of Felician Village as well as Doctor Fuchs and Doctor Hoffmann for the care and compassion they have shown to Brian.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now