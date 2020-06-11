Brian E. Wagner
Kellnersville - Brian E. Wagner, age 49, of Kellnersville, passed away early Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay following a brief illness.
Brian was born on September 10, 1970 in Manitowoc, son of June K. (Stevens) Wagner and the late Ronald N. Wagner. He grew up in Kellnersville and attended schools in Reedsville. Brian enjoyed watching movies and spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews. He was a semi driver in the past for CTS in Green Bay.
Survivors include his mother: June K. Wagner, Kellnersville; one brother and sister-in-law: Tom (Arlana) Wagner, Whitelaw; one sister: Dana Klotz, Chilton; six nieces and nephews: Kristian (April) Wagner, Scott (Amy) Kafka, Cassandra (Andrew) Kocourek, Victoria Wagner, Abigale Klotz, Wyatt Klotz; one great niece: Sophia Kocourek, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Ronald N. Wagner; one nephew: James Klotz.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Pastor Scott Stevens will officiate. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Brian's family encourages friends and family to use face coverings and practice social distancing during the time of visitation and memorial services due to current Covid-19 Pandemic.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.