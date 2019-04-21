|
|
Brian Jonas Sonnenberg
Two Rivers - Brian passed away at the age of 31 on April 17, 2019 at home in Two Rivers, WI.
Brian was born on May 4, 1987 in Pensacola, FL to Bradley and Kalyn Sonnenberg. He graduated Two Rivers High School in 2003 and later served in the United States Navy. Brian worked many years in the building construction industry. He valued spending time with his daughter, family and friends. Brian enjoyed skateboarding, being outdoors, and fishing.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Vayda; mother, Kalyn (Kurt) Jansen; father, Bradley Sonnenberg; sister, Abbey (Derek) Pawlitzke; brother, Alex (Jill) Sonnenberg, half brothers, Sam, Hayden, and Logan Sonnenberg; the mother of his daughter, Meghan Gehrke, and her mother and stepfather, Laurie (Kevin) Crawford; long-time girlfriend, Aubrey Andrews and her daughter; paternal grandparents, Bill and Jan Sonnenberg; maternal grandmother, Judy Jonas-Virnoche; nephew and niece, Colton and Anna; along with many other relatives and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Winton "Windy" Jonas.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation will take place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Brian's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019