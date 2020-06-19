Brian William Short
Two Rivers - Brian William Short, age 53, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, died of natural causes at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Brian was born in Two Rivers on April 17, 1967 to Janice (Kuehl) Short and the late William A. Short. He attended Washington High School in Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1985. He enjoyed football, especially Packer games; biking; walking and visiting with people along the way; dogs, especially Greyhounds; bird watching, working on his computer, and gardening.
Brian is survived by his mother, Jan (Carl) Wartick of Two Rivers; one brother, Patrick Short of McGregor, Iowa; two sisters: Jill (Mayra) Short of Manitowoc, Tina (Ed) Spinks of Lutz, Florida; aunt, Kerri (Ken) Edgerly, Lone Rock, WI; and nieces & nephews: William, Lilly, Levi, Noah and Owen. He was preceded in death by his father, William A. "Bill" Short.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Short family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.