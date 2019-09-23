Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Valders, WI
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Valders, WI
Bruce A. Jeske

Bruce A. Jeske Obituary
Bruce A. Jeske

Manitowoc - Bruce A Jeske, 56, passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at Holy Family. Born to the late Betty and Theodore F Jeske.

Bruce is survived by his wife, of 23 years, Ann; his children Joseph, Jessica and Jennifer Jeske; brother Theodore J and LeeAnn Jeske; sister Julie Jeske and special friend Greg Kloida.

Bruce was a life long farmer who also became a dump truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children. Bruce was a lifetime member of Viking Bow and Gun Club, as well as a member of Mid-Lake Rustic Iron Club.

The visitation will be held Tuesday September 24 from 4pm to time of service at 6pm, at Faith Lutheran Church in Valders. Pastor Jim Wilson will officiate.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 23, 2019
