|
|
Bruce Barbeau
Bruce Barbeau was born November 3rd 1949 in the city of Manitowoc. He was the son of Dorothy (Lasch) and Russell Barbeau. While in the care of Aurora medical staff, Bruce peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday March 27, 2020.
Bruce worked at the Manitowoc Shipyards,was a self-employed skilled cabinet maker and a care taker for Michigan Shores and TLC Homes.
Bruce enjoyed the Great Outdoors and all that nature offers. He had a gift of devoted conversation and often reminisced of hunting trips or hanging out with his good friends George and Dale. He was a spirit among us that gave us a sense of ease no matter the situation. He will be missed.
He is survived by one brother Keith and Linda (tackett) Barbeau. Nephews Lindsey and Tanner Barbeau of Colorado. One son Troy and Ann (Wilkens) Barbeau. Grandsons Miles and Max Barbeau. Special friend Nancy Barbeau and stepchildren Patti (Gilbert) and Bill Anhalt Todd Gilbert, Keith Gilbert, Travis and Kim Mitchelltree, 14 grandkids and 8 great grandchildren. Also his neighbors, relatives and friends.
A celebration of life is planned to take place at future date when framily and friends have a social ability.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to 812 Huron St. Manitowoc WI. or are encouraged to make a donation to St. Jude Childrens Research Center..
Cremation has already taken place at: Simply Cremation, 243 N.Broadway, Green Bay WI 54303, 920-431-0100.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020