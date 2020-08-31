Calvin P. Kuehne
Manitowoc - Calvin P. Kuehne, age 73, died on August 29, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He was born in New London, Wisconsin on December 14, 1946 and shortly thereafter was adopted by Raymond and Elaine Kuehne of Manitowoc. He attended Manitowoc Public Schools graduating with the Class of 1965 from Lincoln High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Rose Ann Junk, on September 7, 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an instrument instructor for helicopter pilots during the Viet Nam war. He was honorably discharged as SSG in 1970. He later enlisted in the Army Reserves in Manitowoc where he served for 12 years. He worked primarily as a mechanic in the marine industry for Burger Boat, Palmer Johnson boats and retired from Manitowoc Marina.
He and Rose Ann have two children: Krista Jones of Denton, Texas and Kyle Kuehne of Hingham, Wisconsin. They have six grandchildren: Jackson, Jillian and Jensen Jones, Klohie, Keegen and Kameron Kuehne.
Cal was a 50 year member of Kettle Moraine Corvette Club. His first Corvette, bought in 1970, is still in his garage. He was also active in the Viet Nam Veterans group, Youth Hockey in Manitowoc, Manitowoc Gun Club and served as an usher for Redeemer Lutheran Church.
He was proud of the fact that he visited all 50 states and thirteen foreign countries.
He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, children and grandchildren, mother-in-law Jeannette Junk of Manitowoc, brother Larry (Penny) Wilke of Menominee, MI, sisters Arice Fraedrich of Pine River, WI and Mary Jane Clark of Wautoma, WI, half brother (discovered recently through DNA research) Mike Nelson of Paris, TN, Brothers-in-law Kevin Junk of Narragansett, RI and Douglas (Deb) Junk of Scottsdale, AZ, sisters-in-law Carolee (Rick) Elliott of Mesa, AZ and Debra (Steve) Schroeder of Verona, WI, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Earl Junk and his son-in-law Timothy Jones.
A visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church from 9:00 until time of service. The funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1710 Menasha Avenue in Manitowoc at 11:00 on Saturday September 5, 2020. Rev. Zachary DeArmond will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Viet Nam Veterans Group 731. Burial of cremains will be at Calvary Mausoleum.