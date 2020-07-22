Captain Albert D. Nelson
Manitowoc - Captain Albert D. Nelson, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life while surrounded by family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence.
Al was born on August 22, 1934 in Menominee, MI to the late Gustav and Beatrice (Schomer) Nelson. He attended elementary school in Menominee, MI and graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the class of 1952. He then began his maritime career on the Great Lakes. Al had served in the United States Army as a Radio Operator and was stationed in Italy for 18 months. He received his honorable discharge while achieving the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning to the United States, Al obtained his 1st Class Pilots License, Great Lakes, from the Burns School of Navigation in Buffalo, NY. He then went to the University of Minnesota Duluth where he obtained his Unlimited Masters License, Great Lakes. Al had worked for US Steel, Great Lakes Fleet from July 1952 to October 1993 where he served as Seaman, Deck Officer, and Master on 26 different Vessels until his retirement at age 59 from M/V Edwin H. Gott, 1004 foot ore carrier. On June 13, 1959, Al married Diane Bieberitz at Christ the King Church in Duluth, MN. He was a member of the Manitowoc Kiwanis Golden K where he founded The K Kids and also served three terms as President and one term as Lieutenant Governor for the Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula Michigan District. Al was active in the Clipper City Model Railroad Club where he chartered the club as a non-profit and had served four 2 year terms as President. His passion for trains led him to own and operate Lakeshore Choo Choo. Al was also a member of the Manitowoc County Historical Society and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc. He enjoyed volunteering for the Lakeshore Weekend for Kids which benefited the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Survivors include Al's wife of 61 years, Diane; two daughters, Lynn (Randy) Kirt and Lori Waniger, all of Manitowoc; two sons, David (Eileen) Nelson, Tampa, FL; and Steven Nelson, Waddell, AZ; seven grandchildren, Eric (Deanna) Waniger, David "DJ" Waniger, Jeffrey Kirt and his girlfriend, Leena, Kimberly Kirt, James Nelson, Katelyn Nelson and her boyfriend, Ryan, and Alexis Nelson; brother, Captain John R. (Beverly) Nelson, Boulder City, NV; also other relatives and many friends. Al was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Randy Waniger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Grace United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield Street, Two Rivers. Out of respect for the health of our family and friends, both the visitation and funeral service will be held outdoors at the church. Pastor Kim Henning and Pastor Colie Bettivia will officiate the outdoor funeral service in which family and friends will have the option to listen to the service through their car radio or social distance outside with seating provided by the church. Also, the family will greet relatives and friends under the canopy at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Military rites will be accorded at Evergreen Cemetery by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731. A luncheon will then be held for family and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Al's name which will be used to benefit the Wisconsin Children's Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project
The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Yetter and his staff at Vince Lombari Cancer Clinic, Felician Village Next Step, and Al's hospice and homecare nurses for all of the loving care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.