Carl Lee Schneider
Plymouth - Carl Lee Schneider, age 75, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday (October 29, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born on December 23, 1944 in Manitowoc, son of the late Edgar and Alvina (Matznick) Schneider. Carl was baptized on January 14, 1945 and confirmed on May 17, 1959 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Collins.
He graduated from Valders High School in 1963. After High School he attended MIT in Milwaukee for two years. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1965-1968.
On August 24, 1968, he married Alice Bloedorn at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers.
Carl worked at Lauson Chevrolet in Manitowoc for two years in the Parts Department. In 1970, he started working toward a Tool and Die Making apprenticeship at Western Industries. He attended Fox Valley Technical College for two years where he completed his apprenticeship and received his Journeyman's license. Carl worked at Chilton Metal Products as a Tool and Die Maker for 32 years, until his retirement in June of 2002.
In July of 2002, Carl and Alice moved to Plymouth, where he was the "Bike Builder" at the Plymouth Walmart for a few years.
He was a former member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Collins, where he served as Secretary and Treasurer for three years. He was also the Manitowoc Lutheran High Delegate for four years, a member of the Collins Fire Department for 12 years, and a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans
. Carl was a current member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, where he was a member of the Adult Choir and volunteered for the Envelope Committee. He also volunteered at the Plymouth Food Pantry.
Carl enjoyed reading and watching NASCAR, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and High School Basketball.
Survivors include his wife: Alice; Daughter: Samantha (Ken) Wetenkamp; Son: Seth (Michelle) Schneider; Grandchildren: Noah Wetenkamp (Fiancée: Natalie Wunder) and Alyssa Wetenkamp; Step-grandchildren: Ella and Charlotte Cronin; Sister: Karen Robley; and Sister-in-law: Lorraine Klein.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Brother-in-law: Roger Robley; Niece: Linda (Robley) Hill; Sisters-in-law: Janet Wendt and Carol Bloedorn; and Brothers-in-law: Frederick Bloedorn, Harry Wendt and Waldemar Klein.
Private family funeral services will be held. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park in Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Carl's name for St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Sheboygan Lutheran High School, and the American Cancer Society
.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar, his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice staff for all the care and compassion given to Carl. Also, a special thank you to his dear friends, Dick Seefeldt, Gary Wightman and Marge Meyer, for all of their support and help.