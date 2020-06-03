Rev. Carl M. "Mike" Klein
Green Bay - Rev. Carl M. "Mike" Klein, age 87, of Green Bay, was called into the glory of everlasting life Monday evening, June 1, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Pastor was born on January 26, 1933 in the township of South Branch, Minnesota, son of the late Joseph G. and Marie A. (Mausling) Klein. He grew up in MN and was a 1951 graduate of Martin Luther High School in New Ulm, MN. Following high school Carl entered the United States Army serving at Camp Rucker, AL, being Honorably discharged in 1953 as a Second Lieutenant. On February 14, 1954 he married the former Lurine I. Koenig at Darfur, MN.
Following the birth of his fourth child the Lord called Carl into ministry. Carl first attended and graduated from Bethany College in Mankato, MN followed by attending the Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI. Pastor received his first call into the Lutheran Ministry at Gladstone, MI where he served three congregations in Gladstone, Rapid River and Marquette, MI for five years. He then received a call to serve at St. John Rv. Lutheran Church in Wrightstown for 22 years retiring in 1999. In 2000 he received a retirement call to Concord, CA staying there for five years. In 2005 he received a retirement call to Glenwood, MN for three years. In 2008 Pastor received his final call to serve as visitation-retirement Pastor at Rockwood Ev. Lutheran Church in Rockwood, serving until 2016. The couple moved from Manitowoc to Green Bay in 2018.
Pastor was a current member of Messiah Ev. Lutheran Church of Bellevue and a past member of the American Legion Post of Wrightstown.
Survivors include his wife: Lurine I. Klein, Green Bay; his seven children include: James (Kim) Klein, David (Mary) Klein, Timothy (Joan) Klein, Rebecca (Michael) Borley, Paul Klein (Brooke Juza), Lori (Michael) Ollila, Jeff (Karen) Klein; 23 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother and sister-in-law: Wesley (Doreen) Klein, one sister: Kathleen Wessel, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Marie Klein; one brother: James Klein.
Private family funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Messiah Ev. Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Road, Green Bay. The Rev. Stephen Sauer will officiate with burial to follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Wrightstown with Military Honors accorded by American Legion of Wrightstown. Relatives and friends may call on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Age Well Assisted Living, the physicians and all health care workers of Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for all the loving compassionate care given to Pastor Carl and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.