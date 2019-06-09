|
Carl Zutz
Wittenberg - Carl Henry Zutz, Jr. of Wittenberg, died on June 3, 2019 in Wittenberg. He was born on February 14, 1923 to Charles and Hattie (Schwalbe) Zutz. He joined an older brother, Harvey ("Shivers") and sister Mae Froh. He graduated from the Brillion High School in 1940 enlisted in 1943, and fought in the battle of the Bulge after joining the Army's 12th Armored Division. Returning home injured, Carl met a gentle nurse, Margaret Firgens, at the Hospital in Green Bay, and married her in January 1949. They started their family with son John 9 months later. They would go on to have six more children, JoAnn, Carl III, Barbara, Paul, Elizabeth, and Karen. Carl and Margaret made their home in Manitowoc selling cheese and sausage with his brother, moving to Appleton when Carl started working for the Wisconsin State Patrol. He was the first motorcycle officer on the force, working the busy highway 41 corridor around Appleton. They moved to Madison when Carl got promoted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He did many public service announcements for the State, and lobbied legislators for passage of the first vehicle safety laws, including seatbelt safety and motorcycle helmet laws. He also conducted the first vehicle inspection services and school bus rodeos, Conover was their home after retirement, and they had many happy years on North Twin Lake. Throughout his life, Carl was a member of several Lutheran Churches, helping to build a new sanctuary at Pioneer Lake Lutheran and served as their council president. Carl and Margaret moved to an apartment in their home town of Brillion, and then to the Homme Home of Wittenberg in 2012. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret in 2017. They are survived by all of their children and respective spouses, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law (Lucille Coppens), and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service and inurnment will be graveside on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Margaret and Carl Zutz Scholarship at Bellin College in Green Bay.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 9, 2019