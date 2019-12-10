|
Carol A. Brefczynski
Manitowoc - Carol A. Brefczynski, age 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Carol was born on June 22, 1931, daughter of the late Matthew and Christine (Burtard) Pribek of Mishicot. She was also educated there. When she was 17 she attended a dance at the Opera House in Manitowoc. There she met her one and only love, Norbert Brefczynski. A year later, Norb enrolled in the Army. Carol joined him after his basic training had been completed in Oklahoma. They were married in Oklahoma on November 12, 1948. There they welcomed their first son. After Norb was honorably discharged from the service the family returned to Manitowoc where they had their second son and two daughters.
When her children were young, Carol worked as a checker at Red Owl Foods in Manitowoc. When the children grew older she worked at Mirro Aluminum Goods and also cooked at her brother-in-law's restaurants: the Linger Bar and the Fawn. Her work history concludes with 23 years as a housekeeper at Holy Family Memorial Hospital.
Carol loved all dogs and was a loyal supporter of the Brewers. She enjoyed reading, crocheting beautiful afghans, and watching baseball and Dancing with the Stars on television. Carol and Norb enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino to play Bingo. She will be fondly remembered as a dedicated worker and excellent cook. However, her greatest asset was her deep love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her four children and their spouses: Dennis Brefczynski, Manitowoc, Doug (Joan) Brefczynski, Manitowoc, Lynn (Mike) Kadow, Green Bay, Kathy (Dave) Luedtke, Appleton; her six well-loved grandchildren: Peter, Beth, Ann, Sarah, Megan and Nick; four great grandchildren: Jayse, Landon, Kathryn and Claire; and four sisters-in-law: Pat Pribek, Dorothy Schrammel, Elaine Brefczynski; as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Kristina and Matt Pribek; her husband: Norb; brothers-in-law: Eddie, Al, Gerald and Walter Brefczynski, Albert Kopidlansky; sisters-in-law: Marilyn, Grace, Donna and Patsy Brefczynski and Mary Kopidlansky.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Deacon Mark Knipp. Entombment of Carol's cremains will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum in the Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Brefczynski family wishes to thank ALL the dedicated staff at Manitowoc Healthcare and Rehab for the kindness you have shown Carol and our family for the past 5 years. We wish special blessings upon Carol and Norb's long standing physician Dr. Pradeep Giriyappa for expertly caring for their health for many years, and Heartland Hospice for helping our family to navigate the death process. Finally a heartfelt thank you to outstanding care givers: Kelly, Mary F., Lindsey, Amber, Lisa, Jordan, Mary Ellen, Wendy, Abby, Vanessa and Carol's favorite laundry return lady. All of you go over and above your duties every day. May God bless and richly reward you for genuinely giving of yourselves.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, 2019