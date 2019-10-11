|
Carol A. Dent
Two Rivers - Carol A. Dent, age 85, of 2827 42nd St., Two Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Carol was born in Two Rivers on December 25, 1933 to Wilbert and Ludmilla (Wotachek) Kupsch. She graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1952. On April 22, 1983, she married Wayne C. Dent in Two Rivers. Carol worked for several businesses over the years, including the Crescent Woolen Mills for many of them. She loved gardening and her flowers; and especially enjoyed family gatherings.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; two sons, John Henrickson of Two Rivers, Bruce (Lisa) Henrickson of Mishicot; grandsons: Jason (Danielle) and Kurt Henrickson; one daughter, Lynn (Izzy) Henrickson of Chicago; her step-children, Victoria (Timothy) Weinberger, Kelly Philipps, and KayLynn Beaupre, all of Manitowoc, Mary Jo (Rick) Steiner and Jenny (Steve) Highberger, all of Florida. She is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lorraine (Ron) Runge of Mountain, Rose Combee of Manitowoc; four sisters-in-law; her beloved dog "Katie", several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Floyd) Lawler, Ray Combee; and her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Lynn and Olga Dent.
In accordance with her wishes, Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Dent family with funeral arrangements.
"SHE DID IT HER WAY"
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019