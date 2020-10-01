1/
Carol D. Gray
Carol D. Gray

Two Rivers - Carol D. Gray, age 73, of Two Rivers, entered eternal life on September 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Arlington Cemetery in Milwaukee. To read a complete obituary and leave online condolences go to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home
OCT
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
