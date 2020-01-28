|
|
Sister Carol Diederich
Manitowoc - Sister Carol Diederich, age 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Lois Diederich was born on March 29, 1924 in Lindsay, Nebraska, daughter of the late Anthony J. and Sophia R. (Greisen) Diederich. She entered the convent in 1938 and professed her vows in 1942. Sister Carol earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Masters of Arts (Mathematics) from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri. Sister Carol served as a teacher at St. Therese, Appleton; St. Joseph, Green Bay; Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, all in Wisconsin; St. Ambrose, Ironwood; St. Francis Xavier, Petoskey, both in Michigan; and Bishop Rosecrans High School, Zanesville, Ohio. and She ministered as principal at Bishop Rosecrans High School, Zanesville, Ohio and Central Catholic High School, West Point, Nebraska. Sister Carol also served as a faculty member and as the Dean of Holy Family College, Manitowoc. After serving as Dean, she returned was a part-time teacher at Roncalli High School, Manitowoc; Bishop Amat High School, West Covina, California; and as a tutor Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, and Central Catholic High School, West Point, Nebraska, and at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. Since 2010, she had been a resident of St. Rita's Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Sister Antonita Diederich, Marlynn (Dave) Krings; in-laws: Max Earl, Raye Ann Diederich and Nancy Diederich. She was preceded in death by her parents: Anthony and Sophia (Greisen) Diederich; siblings and in-laws: Anthony Diederich, Mark (Delores) Diederich, Edward (Dorothy) Diederich, Greg Diederich, Paul Diederich, Verona (Dave) Berg, Cleo Earl, Mary Diederich, Donald Diederich, Carrol Diederich and Anna Diederich.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Hilary Brzezinski, O.F.M. with burial at the Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. The visitation will continue Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020