Carol J. Alsteen
Maribel - Carol J. Alsteen, age 80, formerly of Maribel, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Carol was born on June 7, 1939, in Oconto, daughter of the late Ernest and Lucille (Plude) Morrell. She worked for Suzie Q Fish Market and Lakeside Foods until her retirement. Carol was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Cooperstown. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, games of chance and playing dice. Carol's favorite drink was Diet Pepsi and an Apple Pie Shot and her favorite food was chili.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law: Gary Alsteen, Maribel, Robert (Alberta) Alsteen, Largo, FL; two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Kenneth (Joyce) Morrell, Oconto Falls, Ronald Morrell, Oconto; Kay Lynn Morrell, Oconto, special friend: Wayne Novak, Maribel; the Alsteen family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest (Lucille) Morrell; two brothers: Gerald Morrell, Darrell Morrell; one sister: Janice Morrell; one sister-in-law: Ruth Morrell.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 18228 Highway R, Cooperstown. Rev. Robert F. Rank will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice for all the compassionate loving care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 24 to July 25, 2019