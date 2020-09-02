1/
Carol J. Kabat
Carol J. Kabat

Manitowoc - Carol J. Kabat, age 67, a resident of Manitowoc, and formerly of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence.

In respect with Carol's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. To view a complete obituary, or to send online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
