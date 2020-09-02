Carol J. Kabat
Manitowoc - Carol J. Kabat, age 67, a resident of Manitowoc, and formerly of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence.
In respect with Carol's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. To view a complete obituary, or to send online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
