Carol J. Schultz
Manitowoc - Carol J. Schultz, age 89, of Manitowoc, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
She was born May 30, 1930 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Harold and Bedila (Hansen) Schaffer. Carol attended schools in Manitowoc and was graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1948 and LTI in 1969 as an LPN. On January the 24th, 1953 she married Delmar J. Schultz in Iron Mountain, MI. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1995. She enjoyed camping and fishing at Shawano Lake with family and friends. Carol was a very caring neighbor and was always willing to help others. In her later years she looked forward to Friday night fish fry's with her children. Most of all Carol loved her family and cherished spending time with them.
She started her nursing career at Holy Family Hospital as an aide and later became a LPN; she continued her nursing career at the Health Care Center and St. Mary's Home. During her retirement she volunteered at the Visitors Center and St. Mary's Home.
Carol is survived by one daughter: Anne Haw, Manitowoc and her special friend Bob Zarter; one son: Bradley Schultz, Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Tina (Mike) Ash, California, Jason (Cheryl) Haw, Kaukauna, Lacey Schultz, Manitowoc; four great grandchildren: Landon Haw, Gavin Haw both of Kaukauna, Julia Ash, Ethan Ash, both of California. Other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Bedila (Hansen) Schaffer; husband: Delmar J. Schultz; one son-in-law: Wally Haw; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: LaVerne (Eugene) Lusnia.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Dr. Matthew Sauer.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at Riverwood Place during the past years, to the doctors and nurses at Holy Family Hospital and Lynn from Holy Family Hospice and to all who reached out to offer support for our mother during these difficult times.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019