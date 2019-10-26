|
Carol J. Tomansky
Manitowoc - Carol J. Tomansky, age 61, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence.
Carol was born on September 2, 1958 in Milwaukee. She was the daughter of Shirley Morke Tomansky and the late Jack T. Tomansky. Carol had a passion for animals, especially for her pet dog Mylan, and she enjoyed spending time outdoors.
She is survived by her son: Joshua Mattson, Astoria, NY; her mother: Shirley A. Tomansky, Pewaukee; three siblings: Susan Tomansky, Brookfield; Timothy (Marge) Tomansky, Pewaukee; Kristine Barnes, Hartland; two nephews and one niece: Jack Barnes, TJ Tomansky, and Kayla Barnes; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Tomansky.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019