Sheboygan - Carol Jeanne Krause, age 95, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at the Countryside Manor on November 22, 2020.

Carol was born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin on June 6, 1925, to Herman and Margaret (Wensing) Krause.

In 1926, Carol's family moved to Manitowoc, where she resided before moving to Sheboygan in 1974. Carol was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1942.

Carol worked as a secretary for Clipper Transit Company/Consolidated Freightways from 1945-1984.

Carol enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and craft items.

Carol is survived by her adopted daughter, Sheryl; special friends - Elaine LeClaire and her family; her caregiver, Cassie Rogers; friend, Sandy Gunderson; and other great nieces and nephews and other friends.

Carol was preceded in death by parents; brother, Milton; twin sisters, Marie and Margaret; special friend, Mark LeClaire; and one niece.

Carol will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI.

Carol's family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Countryside Manor and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care that they had given her.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
