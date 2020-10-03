1/
Carol L. Schwartz
Carol L. Schwartz

Mequon - Passed away Sept. 30, 2020 at the age of 80. Formerly of Manitowoc, WI, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Isadore Schwartz, and her brother, Michael Schwartz. She is survived by her niece, Traci Schwartz, her great-nephew, Tayten Sanderson, her aunt, Bess Schwartz, and numerous cousins and good friends.

Carol graduated from the University of WI, Madison in 1962 with a BA and later earned an additional degree in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree in Library and Informational Science from UWM. She was employed by the public relations firm Barkin, Herman and Associates in the 1960s, the early years of the Schlitz Circus Parade. The firm played a major role in founding and then planning the event each year. In the late 1960s, Carol became the executive secretary to Richard Hoover, the first director of the new Performing Arts Center (now the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts). In 1975, she began her career at the Milwaukee Public Library, primarily as a reference and research librarian in the Art and Music Department, retiring in 2001. Her greatest enjoyments were playing the piano, listening to classical music and jazz, reading, travel, and spending time with friends and family.

Graveside funeral service, Mon., Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery, 2221 Michigan Ave., Manitowoc. Memorials to the WI Conservatory of Music, Jewish Family Services, or the charity of your choice appreciated. Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home assisting the family: goodmanbensman.com




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
