Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Carol M. Cayemberg


1929 - 2019
Carol M. Cayemberg Obituary
Carol M. Cayemberg

Two Rivers - Carol M. Cayemberg, age 90, a resident of Two Rivers, formerly of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Two Rivers.

Carol was born on May 8, 1929 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Lydia Kreklow Cayemberg. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. She then became employed with Mirro Aluminum and later employed with Dick Brothers Bakery for 25 years retiring in 1986. She was a member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Nancie Cayemberg, Two Rivers, one niece, three nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother in infancy, and one nephew.

With respect to Carol's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparkside.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
