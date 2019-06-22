|
Carol M. Cisler
Two Rivers - Carol M. Cisler, age 82, formerly of 4624 State Highway 147, Two Rivers, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Home at Felician Village in Manitowoc where she has resided for the past two years. Carol was born October 18, 1936 on the family farmstead in the town of Gibson to the late Pascal and Libbie Kronforst Brouchoud and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a 1954 graduate of the Mishicot High School. Carol married Bernard Cisler June 29, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. She worked in the housekeeping department at Fox Hills for many years. Carol was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot and a member of the Altar Society of the church. She enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening, playing cards, cooking and baking for her family and friends. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her loving husband: Bernard, one daughter and son-in-law: Barbara and Steve Mirsberger, of Manitowoc, four sons and daughters-in-law: Mike and Karen Cisler, of Manitowoc, Joe and Tammy Cisler, Tom and Mary Cisler, Chris and Amy Cisler, all of Larrabee, 11 grandchildren: Andrew (Kori) Mirsberger, Megan (John) Patterson, Ben (Chelsey) Cisler, Sadie (Nate) Glass, Steve, Kevin, Matt, Luke, Lily, Anna, and Owen Cisler, 4 great-grandchildren: Grayson, Gavin, Declan, and Graham, four sisters-in-law: Joan Brouchoud, of Two Rivers, Beatrice Cisler, of Steiners Corners, Nana Cisler, of New Franken and Joann Leiterman, of Denmark, and by her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two granddaughters: Renee and Molly Cisler, four sisters: Ethel Friemuth, Bernice Bodwin, Marie Kocian, and Elaine Menges, one brother: Lloyd Brouchoud, and by several brothers-in-law. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot, with the Reverend John Dombrowski OFM and Reverend Jose Martinez OFM officiating, with burial to follow in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home 344 S. State St. in Mishicot. There will be a 7:00 p.m. parish wake service held on Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. The Cisler family would like to express a very heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of St. Mary's Home at Felician Village and to Homecare Health Services and Hospice, especially to Hospice RN Nikki Renteria for the loving and comforting care extended to Carol during her illness. Your kindness and professionalism will always be remembered.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 22 to June 23, 2019