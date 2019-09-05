|
Carol M. (Mertens) Gauthier
Manitowoc - Carol M. (Mertens) Gauthier entered eternal life on Friday, August 23, 2019 with family by her side.
Carol was born on October 20, 1929 to William and Clara Mertens in Two Rivers. She graduated with the class of 1947 from Washington High School. She married Allan P. Gauthier at St. Lukes Catholic Church in Two Rivers on May 20, 1950. Allan preceded her in death in April of 1984. Carol was previously employed at Copps Department Store and as a school secretary at St. Francis of Assisi (Waldo Blvd.), a job she truly enjoyed for ten years. She enjoyed bus trips, bowling, volunteering, playing cards and jigsaw puzzels. Nothing was enjoyed more than car rides and regular visits by grandchildren and great grandchildren in the last three years while a resident at Kindred Hearts Assisted Living.
Survivors include her children: Sally A. Halstrom, David L. (Laurie) Gauthier, Jeanne M. (Merritt) Wilcox, Terri L. (Dave) Larson, Steve G. (Cindy) Gauthier and Jules A. (Earl Hilaski) Hoffman; 18 grandchildren: Chris Halstrom, Katie (Ben) Ahearn, Carrie (Elmer) Guevara, Jillian Gauthier, Sam Gauthier, Nikki (David) Koltz, Joel (Kalyn) Gauthier, Angie (John) Flynn, Nate (Erin) Wilcox, Kristin (Gürkan) Capkin, Jared (Katie) Larson, Darcie (Danny) Larsen, Lydia Gauthier, Ali Franzen, Jessica Franzen, Heather Franzen, Bella Hoffman and E.W. Hilaski; and 21 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one grandson: Dean Paul Halstrom; and her five siblings and their spouses.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave.), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Bill Evans with burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, August 14, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Carol's name will be given to Kindred Hearts Assisted Living.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the manager and staff of Kindred Hearts. Your care and love for mom went above and beyond, especially in the last three months. Thanks also to Heartland Hospice for always being there.
If you know a CNA, give them a hug and big "thank you!" The CNA's at Kindred Hearts truly were mom's angels on earth.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019