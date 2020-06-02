Carol M. Komorowski
Two Rivers - Carol M. Komorowski, age 86, lifelong resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Saturday evening, May 30, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Carol was born in Two Rivers on December 8, 1933 to Joseph and Caroline (Valenta) Kostka. She graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1951. On October 25, 1952, she married Leonard A. Komorowski at St. Luke's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2010. Carol was an accomplished musician who loved playing the drums. She played for many years together with her brother-in-law, Arthur Komoroski and with Yvonne Henrickson, entertaining at various local nursing homes. Art and Carol also entertained at many family gatherings. Carol also loved to sing along with her brother, Gene Kostka, while he played the organ. She enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of several card clubs with her friends. She also enjoyed camping, polka music, gambling, going "up north" to the cottage, and the Green Bay Packers. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carol always looked forward to going out with the Saturday Night-After Mass Group of Friends; and enjoyed the "Holiday Picnic Group". She was a longtime charter-member of the Cool City Ladies Dartball League where she made many long lasting friendships with her teammates; and was a pitcher for a local Ladies Softball Team for many years. She had a kind and compassionate spirit; very fun-loving attitude and imparted important life lessons. Carol was devout in her faith and cherished her church community, staff, and clergy including Fr. Dave, Fr. Tom, and Fr. Bill.
Survivors include two daughters & sons-in-law, Debbie and Don Kozlowski of Two Rivers, and Tammy and Dan Maxey of Sheboygan; four grandchildren: Carrie (Dave) Hintz, Cory Kozlowski (special friend, Jamie Frasch), Amber Rodgers (fiance, Roger Keen, Jr.), Bridgett Rodgers (fiance, Wayne Sonneman); seven great-grandchildren: Josie and Jake Hintz, Cacee and Greysen Kozlowski, Taya Rodgers, Andrew Cannon, Mia Sonneman; and one brother, Gene Kostka of Two Rivers. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law: Sophie Peroutka of Manitowoc and Eleanor Kozaczuk of Two Rivers; dear friends: Sister Diane Baumann and Sister Pat Touhey; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Caroline Kostka; husband, Leonard; sister-in-law, Helen Kostka; father-in-law & mother-in-law: Leo and Martha Komorowski; and other brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Al (Ethel) Komoroski, Mary (Joseph) Kellner, Arthur (Mert) Komoroski, Edwin Peroutka, and Leo Kozaczuk.
Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral mass will be held for Carol on Friday, June 5th at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Fr. Dave Pleier will officiate, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Komorowski family with funeral arrangements.
Although our family could not be at her side in her final days because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Carol knew that she was loved. The outpouring of letters, cards and phone calls from friends, relatives, and family was very consoling and brought lasting peace and comfort. We Love & Miss you Mom.
