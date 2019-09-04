|
|
Carol M. Kupsh
Kellnersville - Carol M. Kupsh, age 86, formerly of Kellnersville, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 2, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past 1 ½ years.
Carol was born on March 8, 1933 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late William and Edna (Herold) Kvitek. She grew up at Menchalville and was a 1951 graduate of Valders High School. Following high school, she attended nursing school for a year in Chicago. On August 11, 1956 Carol married Michael J. Kupsh at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville. Mike preceded her in death on January 30, 2011. Together the couple owned and operated Kupsh's Store and Tavern in Menchalville for many years.
Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville, St. Joseph Rosary Society, she also served the parish as a trustee and on the liturgy committee. She was a member of the Kellnersville Senior Citizens and the Ladies Auxiliary of Kubale-O'Connell VFW Post #6179 of Kellnersville. Carol enjoyed baking, cake decorating, playing cards with all her friends, and many bus trips to casinos. Her greatest pleasure and love were seeing her 14 grandchildren and her 15 great-grandchildren which she was so proud of.
Survivors include her six children: Pam (Jim) Dietrich, Reedsville, Susan (Jack) Krubsack, Kaukauna, Roger (Tracy) Kupsh, De Pere, Betsy (Bob) Ebert, Reedsville, Dan Kupsh (Tish Stummeier), Menchalville, Jenny (Jeff) Christel, Reedsville; 14 grandchildren: Gregg (Kelly) Dietrich, Tracey (Ryan) Schmidt, Stephanie and Joseph Krubsack, Nicole (Nigel) Ordiway, Kamry and Connor Kupsh, Erica (Joey) Schmatz, Amberlee (Bill) Schuster, Austin Ebert and his special friend: Carly, Elliott Ebert and his special friend: Olivia, Brennen and Bryer Christel; 15 great grandchildren: Ethan, Jadyn, Malayna and Tyler Dietrich, Damon, Weston and Gannon Schmidt, Sakkara, Aria and Ronin Ordiway, Norah, Layne and Cecile Schmatz, Felicity and Juniper Carolee Schuster; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Jane Lorenz, Francis Creek, Mary (Hal) Dietrich, Brillion, one brother: Bob Kvitek, Menchalville; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Judy (William "Whistle") Decker, Reifs Mills, Harry (Dolores) Kupsh, Valders, Elaine Kupsh, Two Rivers, Joan Sheehy, Reedsville; her friends of the "diet club"; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Edna Kvitek; her husband: Mike Kupsh; her son Randy Kupsh; two granddaughters: Karissa and Elizabeth; one great grandson: Reese; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Mike and Anna Kupsh Sr.; one brother: Donald Kvitek; one sister and brother-in-law: Margie (Leo) Fogeltanz; one sister-in-law: Nancy Kvitek; three brothers-in-law: Kenny Lorenz, Joe Kupsh and Harold Sheehy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 522 Tower Avenue, Kellnersville. The Rev. Santiago Turiano and Deacon Cal Naidl will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for all the love and compassion given to Carol and also to the nurses and doctors at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for their care given.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019