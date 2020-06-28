Carol M. Wachowski
Two Rivers - Carol M. Wachowski, age 87, longtime resident of Two Rivers, passed away Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020.
Carol was born in Lena (Oconto County) on September 26, 1932 to Arthur and Florence (Weiting) Goldschmidt. She attended schools in Lena, graduating from Lena High School. On June 13, 1953, she married Richard J. Wachowski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1972. Over the years, Carol worked at Mirro Aluminum, Paragon Electric, and the Red Owl. She enjoyed playing English Darts, bowling, gardening, reading, playing cards, and watching game shows. She always looked forward to the Wednesday packet of photos of her grandchildren; and will be remembered for her beautiful smile. Carol had a great love for her cat, "Jumper"; but a real love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Greg Wachowski (fiance, Dee) and Karen (Mike) Hedman, all of Manitowoc, Connie (Andy) Ogilvie of Hortonville, Korinne (Lee) Rozmarynoski of Manitowoc, Jeff (Sandy) Wachowski of Two Rivers; eleven grandchildren: Amber Wachowski, Adam Wachowski, Kay (Jason) Zimmer, Josh Ogilvie (special friend, Bridget), Matt Ogilvie (special friend, Jackie), Jessica (Joe) Tadych, Chris (Laura) Rozmarynoski, Thomas (Elizabeth) Anderson, Kimberly (Chris) Cremeans, Dustin Wachowski, Brandon Wachowski (special friend, Sadie); along with five great-grandchildren: Allison, Madison, Ellie, Vincent, and Parker. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Carolyn Goldschmidt of Lena; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence Goldschmidt; one brother, Kenneth Goldschmidt; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Adam and Helen Wachowski; and several brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the service, with burial of her cremated remains to take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Thursday afternoon from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Wachowski family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Jason for the wonderful care and compassion given to Carol.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.