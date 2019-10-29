|
|
Carol M. Warden
Manitowoc - Carol M. Warden, age 91, a resident of Harbor View Assisted Living of Manitowoc, passed away late Sunday evening, October 27, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
The former Carol Urbanek was born on November 4, 1927 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Louis and Clara (Meyer) Urbanek. She grew up in Two Rivers and was a 1945 graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School. Following high school, she attended the Milwaukee Business College. On September 18, 1948 she married Walter David Warden at St. Luke Catholic Church, Two Rivers. David preceded her in death on June 12, 1976. Carol was president of Lakeshore Terminal Warehouse in Two Rivers, retiring and selling the business in 1999. Carol was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish. She enjoyed art and was a member of the Two Rivers Paletters.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: David (Linda) Warden, Two Rivers, Terry (Barb) Warden, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Dawn (Mike) LaFleur, Two Rivers, Brett Warden, Two Rivers, Dr. Melissa (Shawn) Pronold, Aliso Viejo, CA, Ross Warden, Manitowoc and his special friend: Tricia; seven great-grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob and Zachary LaFleur, Primrose, Phynley, Brooklyn and Shawn Jr. Pronold; one sister-in-law: Barb Urbanek, Two Rivers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother: Jim Urbanek.
Funeral services will be held at 11;00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers. The Rev. David Pleier will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow at the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Carol's family would like to thank the staff of Harbor View Assisted Living for all of their special care shown to Mom during her last year.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019