Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
3201 Mishicot Road
Two Rivers, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
3201 Mishicot Road
Two Rivers, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Warden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. Warden


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol M. Warden Obituary
Carol M. Warden

Manitowoc - Carol M. Warden, age 91, a resident of Harbor View Assisted Living of Manitowoc, passed away late Sunday evening, October 27, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.

The former Carol Urbanek was born on November 4, 1927 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Louis and Clara (Meyer) Urbanek. She grew up in Two Rivers and was a 1945 graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School. Following high school, she attended the Milwaukee Business College. On September 18, 1948 she married Walter David Warden at St. Luke Catholic Church, Two Rivers. David preceded her in death on June 12, 1976. Carol was president of Lakeshore Terminal Warehouse in Two Rivers, retiring and selling the business in 1999. Carol was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish. She enjoyed art and was a member of the Two Rivers Paletters.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: David (Linda) Warden, Two Rivers, Terry (Barb) Warden, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Dawn (Mike) LaFleur, Two Rivers, Brett Warden, Two Rivers, Dr. Melissa (Shawn) Pronold, Aliso Viejo, CA, Ross Warden, Manitowoc and his special friend: Tricia; seven great-grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob and Zachary LaFleur, Primrose, Phynley, Brooklyn and Shawn Jr. Pronold; one sister-in-law: Barb Urbanek, Two Rivers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother: Jim Urbanek.

Funeral services will be held at 11;00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers. The Rev. David Pleier will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow at the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

Carol's family would like to thank the staff of Harbor View Assisted Living for all of their special care shown to Mom during her last year.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now