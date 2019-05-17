|
Carol Mae Smith, age 79, a resident of Rivers Bend in Manitowoc, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center of Two Rivers surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born June 9, 1939 in Two Rivers to the late Charles and Helen Hartel Johnson and has been a lifelong area resident. She married LeRoy L. Smith June 9, 1956 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death March 25, 2015. She was employed by the Mirro Corporation for 35 plus years. Carol enjoyed making baby quilts for her grandchildren, and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed participating in senior activities.
She is survived by her children: Scott and Tammy Smith, Daniel and Debra Smith, William Smith, Lynn and Kurt Kahlenberg, Lori and Mike Zich, Lisa Smith and her special friend: Dennis Wagener, Louann Smith, Lee Smith, and Kenneth Smith, 19 grandchildren: Casey Smith, Stephanie (Jason) Niesing, Erica (Dustin) Dalluge, Scott Smith Jr., Brenda (Jim) Antalis, Matthew Smith, Stacey Smith, Kelly Smith, Christopher (Terra) Smith, Billy (Missy) Trochil, Adam (Sara) Trochil, Tanner Kahlenberg and his special friend: Morgan Weber, Brad (Sarah) Smith, Brandon Smith, Amanda (Brian) Conjurski, Jessie Tittle, Michael Rodewald, Amber Rodewald, Samantha Lehrmann, 22 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one sister: Linda Knotek, one brother: Jerome (Delores) Johnson, a brother-in-law: Richard Longhini, a sister-in-law: Mary Johnson. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by a grandson: Adam Shaum.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot with her granddaughter Stephanie Niesing officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 12 Noon.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 17, 2019