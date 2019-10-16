Resources
Appleton - Carole Rose Schmidt Pleuss, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, age 98, answered the calling of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, on October 15, 2019. Carole was born on April 18, 1921, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Walter "Pete" and Clara Schmidt. Carole graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1939. Carole was employed as a secretary for the U.S. Navy, the Aluminum Goods Manufacturing Company in Manitowoc, and the American School for Military Dependents in Yokohama, Japan. Carole was joined in marriage on June 15, 1946 to Howard Pleuss, also of Manitowoc. For the first eight years of their marriage, Howard was an officer in the U.S. Army and they lived a happy army life in El Paso, Texas, Yokohama, Japan, and Lawton, Oklahoma. When Howard left the Army to work for Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL), Carole and Howard lived in Manitowoc, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Edina, Minnesota.

Carole and Howard moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1970, where she and Howard have been members of Faith Lutheran Church. Carole was also a member of the Faith Lutheran Sarah Circle since then. She was also active in several local organizations. Carole was a long-time member of the Appleton Woman's Club, the AMC Auxiliary, The Delphians, ESO Book Club, AWC Investment Club, the Fox Valley Duplicate Bridge Association, and a Wednesday Bridge Club. She served in leadership positions in most of those organizations.

Carole is survived by her husband of 73 years, Howard; their five children: John (Phyllis) Pleuss, Madison, WI; Nancy Hanks, New Berlin, WI; James (Mary) Pleuss, Appleton, WI; Lori (Dick) Granchalek, Holmen, WI; and Linda (Chris) Brown, Milwaukee, WI. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Jeff (Faith) Hanks, Jennifer (Nathan) Spande, Mary (Joshua) St. John, Elizabeth (David) Pleuss-Bylsma, Wendy Belletynee, Joseph (Kristy) Katzenmeyer-Pleuss, Jessica (Andrew) Pleuss-Nelson, Michelle (Ryan) Nowierski, Kristin (Derek) Pavelek, James (Ally) Pleuss, Emily (Michael) Anthony, Ryan (Kelly) Granchalek, David (Erin) Pleuss, and Christopher Brown. She is also survived by thirty-one great-grandchildren.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters and their husbands; Marcille Stechmesser-Tills, and Bette Huck, both of Manitowoc, and son-in-law Scott Hanks.

Funeral services for Carole will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 Glendale Ave, Appleton, WI, on Sunday, October 20th at 4:00 PM. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 PM until time of services. Private interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI.

Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or a in Carole's name are appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
