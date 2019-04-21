|
|
Carole Salm
Greenleaf - Carole Salm, 70, of Greenleaf, passed away Good Friday (April 19) at her home with her loving family by her side.
Visitation will be at Cotter Funeral Home 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, From 4:00 to 8:00pm Tuesday April 23, 2019. Visitation will continue Wednesday April 24, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5832 Big Apple Rd, Glenmore, from 9:00 to 10:45am with Mass at 11:00am. Complete obituary will be in Monday's Green Bay Press Gazette and online at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019