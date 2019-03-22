|
|
Caroline M. Ploor
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Caroline M. Ploor, age 81, of Two Rivers, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Manitowoc Health and Rehab Center.
Caroline was born July 17, 1937 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Colbert and Hildegard (Klinder) Pilon. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1955 and later attended college in Gale School in Minneapolis. On April 28, 1961 she was united in marriage to Wayne "Butch" Ploor at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2008.
Caroline had worked at Mirro Corp., IBM as a keypunch operator and a cook at the Eagles Club, Two Rivers. She taught special education religion class and helped out at Lakeshore Cap. Caroline enjoyed knitting, fish fries, and spending time with special people.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: William & Kathleen Ploor, Two Rivers; four grandchildren: Kyle (Kayla) Ploor, Oshkosh; Candace (Andre') McDaniel, Two Rivers; Kalvin Ploor (Dria Thielen), Two Rivers; Carol (Todd) Schmidt, Milwaukee; ten great grandchildren: Kinley, Kenna, Kasen, Saykorra, Xola, Zander, Zavier, Gavin, MyKayla, and Korina; two brothers and three sisters-in-law: Gilbert & Mary Pilon, Brillion; Ronald & Mitzie Pilon, Two Rivers; Suzanne Pilon, Mishicot; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Caroline was preceded in death by one daughter Nada Greenley, one grandson Wayne "Bubba" Ploor, one great grandson Peyton Ploor and one brother William Pilon, Sr.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Ploor family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019