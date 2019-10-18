|
|
Carolyn A. Bodwin
Two Rivers - Carolyn A. Bodwin, age 72, of Two Rivers, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019 at the Atrium of Two Rivers (Northland Lodge) with her family at her side, after a long battle with multiple system atrophy.
Carolyn was born in Madison on September 11, 1947 to Christian and Rita (Fitzgerald) Wellens. She attended St. Francis Grade School in DePere and graduated from St. Joseph Academy High School in Green Bay. She then furthered her education at Outagamie County Teachers College. On May 4, 1974, she married Glenn P. Bodwin at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Carolyn lived life with a positive attitude, an upbeat personality, and always wore a smile. She was an amazing mother to her daughters; she enjoyed fishing and walks on the beach with her husband, Glenn; and loved to read and do craftwork.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn; two daughters: Lisa Bodwin and fiance, Jeff Mueller, and Sara Johnson, all of Manitowoc; four brothers and three sisters: Lydwine (Bill) Joy of Arizona; John (Helen) Wellens, Steve (Ruth) Wellens, Eugene Wellens, Mike Wellens, Christine Wellens, and Jane Boex, all of Green Bay; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Stichert of Wyoming, Bonnie Rulseh of Illinois, and Judi Bodwin of Two Rivers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Joan Wellens; and a brother-in-law, Bill Bodwin.
Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life gathering to be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Bodwin family with funeral arrangements.
Carolyn's family would like to extend a special thank you to Annie Poplawski of Two Rivers and to the staff of Northland Lodge for the wonderful care over the past 3 1/2 years; they would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care extended to Carolyn.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019