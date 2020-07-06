Carolyn "Carol" A. Winnega
Two Rivers - Carolyn "Carol" Winnega, age 75, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo, Wisconsin.
She was born on October 16, 1944 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Richard and Leona (Schultz) Wondrash. Carol attended Two Rivers schools and was employed with Paragon Electric for most of her career. On May 9, 1964 she married Calvin Winnega at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Carol enjoyed needlepointing, cross stitch, and making quilts. She also loved to go fishing and play cards.
Survivors include her husband: Calvin Winnega, Two Rivers; one son and daughter-in-law: Kevin & Susan Winnega, Manitowoc; her siblings; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter: Lori Winnega; one son: Todd Winnega; one sister: Janice Meyer; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gerald and Gloria Winnega.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth. Entombment will follow at Knollwood Mausoleum.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the mausoleum chapel. The family requests that anyone in attendance wears a mask.
Expessions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Winnega family with funeral arrangements.