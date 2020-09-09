1/1
Carolyn E. Anderson
1934 - 2020
Carolyn E. Anderson

Manitowoc - Carolyn E. Anderson, 85, Manitowoc, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at River Woods Place, Manitowoc.

Carolyn was born December 26, 1934 in New Holstein, daughter of the late Harry and Catherine (Meyer) VanDeuren. On November 5, 1955, she married John A. Anderson, he preceded her in death on August 8, 2013. Carolyn was a library assistant for many years until her retirement. She was an active member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. A member of the Friends of the Library. After retirement, Carolyn worked with the special needs students at the Two River High School.

She is survived by 5 children; Nancy (Larry) Lau of MO, Sue (Dirk) May of IL, Mary (Jim) Walters of Manitowoc, Julie (Don) Koeser of Two Rivers and Sally (Tony) Dick of Manitowoc; 9 grandchildren, Stacie (Dustin) Wheeler of Green Bay, Jason (Jessica) Walters of TX, Jeanne (Jason) Hamilton of IL, Dietrich (Amanda) May of TN, Hudson May of IL, Casey (Erin) Koeser of Madison, Kaelyn Koeser of Madison, Hailey and Sara Dick of Manitowoc; 3 great-grandchildren, Til, Rye and Calvin; one brother and sister-in-law, Phil (Linda) VanDeuren of PA; one brother-in-law, Richard VanDeuren of MI; special friend: Toni Czekala of Manitowoc. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, and 5 sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Jens Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, with Rev. Julie Barger officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of River Woods Place and Southern Care Hospice for all the loving compassionate care given to Carolyn.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
