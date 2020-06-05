Carolyn "Lynn" Kunesh Lesperance



Lynn Kunesh Lesperance (nee: LaFleur) passed away May 28th at Morganton, North Carolina. Lynn was born in Two Rivers December 31, 1927 the daughter of the late Lester and Alvina (Prausa) LaFleur. She had lived her entire life in Two Rivers until she moved to the Gardens at Felician Village in Manitowoc in 2013 and The Berkley of Morganton, NC in October of 2019.



Lynn had a great sense of humor and made us all laugh which we will miss greatly and she was a great cook. She enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, bowling, Bingo and camping. Lynn also liked going to her cottage, the Tiki Hut at Sun-N Fun in Sarasota, Whiskey Old Fashions and The Golden Girls.



Lynn is survived by Sons and Daughter-in-Laws Michael and Cheryl Kunesh of Manitowoc and Steve Kunesh and Patty Miller of Marion N.C. ; Daughter-in-Law Lori Kunesh-Carrasco of Odesa TX., 9 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter. She is further survived by Sisters Claudia "Pat" Kolpin of Manitowoc, Nancy Piskule of Two Rivers; a brother and Sister-in-Law Thomas & Ardis LaFleur of The Villages, FL.



She was preceded in death by husbands William "Bill" Kunesh and Francis "Fran" Lesperance; son Randy Kunesh; Daughter and Son-in-Law Cynthia Pickard and James Collard; Sister and Brother-in-Law Janice and Charlies lronside and Brother-in-Laws Earl Kolpin and Harold Piskule.



Cremation has occurred and burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Two Rivers. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.









