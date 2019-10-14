Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mishicot VFW Hall
314 Main St.
Carrie E. Reif


1951 - 2019
Carrie E. Reif Obituary
Carrie E. Reif

Manitowoc - Carrie E. Reif, age 68, a resident of the Magnolia Meadows Senior Living in Manitowoc, entered into eternal life Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Carrie was born October 8, 1951 in Manitowoc to the late William and Flora Osman Greetan and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of the Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Carrie married Michael Reif Sr. March 13, 1999 in Manitowoc. She enjoyed drinking her coffee and watching TV, and baking Christmas cookies. The Christmas season was her favorite time of the year.

She is survived by her husband: Michael Reif Sr. of Mishicot, her children: James Krogh, of Two Rivers, Jennifer and Sean Butler, of Larrabee, Robert Krogh, of Manitowoc, Joseph Schuveiler, of Manitowoc, Rhonda Bielinski, of Two Rivers, Michael Jr. and Megan Reif, of Neenah, Tylor Reif and his fiancée Griselda, of Beaver Dam, Tonya Reif and her significant other: Quin Peterson, of Kaukauna, 19 grandchildren: Baylee, Brett, Bennett, Landen Krogh, Brandon, Michaela, Jonathan, Anthony, James, Harper Butler, Anthony Krogh, Richard, Mason, Harper, Schuveiler, Dakota, Lexi Bielinski, Micah, Noah Reif, Camille Peterson, one brother: Tom (Barb) Greetan, of Two Rivers, three sisters: Barb (LeRoy) Mraz, of Mishicot, Irene Kravolitz, of Manitowoc, Pat (Jeff) Khail, of Maribel. She is further survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and by some very special people in her life including three daughters-in-law: Krystal Curry, of Two Rivers, Traci Schuveiler, of Manitowoc, Julie Krogh, of Two Rivers, a son-in-law: Daniel Bielinski, of Two Rivers, and by her nurse: Laura, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter: Jamie Reif, one sister: Shirley Frisch, three brothers: William Greetan Jr., Robert Greetan, and Frank Greetan.

A celebration of Carrie's life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Mishicot Hall, 314 Main St. Carrie's family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff and residents of Magnolia Meadows for the love and special care extended to Carrie during her illness. Your kindness will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
