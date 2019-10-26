|
|
Casimer "Casey" Leschke
Manitowoc - Casimer "Casey" F. Leschke, age 68, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah.
Casey was born on June 8, 1951 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Raymond and Ruth Schultz Leschke. Casey attended Lincoln High School and was self-employed doing handyman work in this area during his working career. He loved to go hunting and fishing, playing cards, going to Oneida, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by three children: Tammy (Scott) Heitzmann, Sheboygan; Casey J. Leschke, Reedsville; Jamie (Christine) Leschke, Sheboygan; 13 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one brother: Roger (Mary) Leschke, Manitowoc; one sister: Bonnie Bastian, Manitowoc; the Leschke cousins living in the Milwaukee area along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Ruth Leschke; and two sisters: Constance Hoffmann and Valerie Bauer.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019